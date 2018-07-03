On this day in Alabama history: Town of Jackson was formed

July 3, 1815

The town of Jackson in Clarke County was originally settled as Republicville, within Creek territory. The Pine Level Land Company started laying out the town in 1815, but the name Pine Level did not stick. The community was rechristened in honor Andrew Jackson, who commanded an army of Tennessee militia who helped tilt the Creek Civil War in the direction of those who were open to settlement.

Map of Alabama, constructed from the surveys in the General Land Office and other documents, c. 1819. (John Melish, Library of Congress Geography and Map Division) Civil War Brooke Cannon in front of City Hall in Jackson, 2010. (The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Queen Anne-style house in the Jackson Historic District in Jackson. The district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998. (Altairisfar, Wikipedia) Clarke Mills in Grove Hill, Jackson. The mill was designed by H.B. Bieberstein, and built in 1939. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998. (Altairisfar, Wikipedia)

