James Spann: Fewer storms today for Alabama

James Spann has the forecast for Alabama heading into the Fourth from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ON THE MAPS: A weak upper is not far from New Orleans this morning; this feature brought an enhanced coverage of showers and storms to Alabama yesterday, but it is moving westward, and today should be drier statewide with only widely scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Otherwise, today will be partly to mostly sunny with a high in the low 90s.

FOURTH OF JULY: It sure looks like a very typical day for midsummer tomorrow — hot, humid and partly sunny with random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The chance of any one spot getting wet will be in the 30 to 40 percent range, and the high will be at or just over 90 degrees. The average high on July 4 at Birmingham is 90.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Not much change. Morning sun, a few scattered afternoon and evening storms; highs close to 90. There’s no way of knowing in advance when and where the storms pop up; most form between 1 and 11 p.m.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Looks like the coverage of showers and storms Saturday will be higher as a weak surface front drifts down near the Alabama/Tennessee border; the sky will be cloudy at times with a high in the 80s. The front will become stationary somewhere over north Alabama Sunday; we will maintain the chance of scattered storms over the southern three-quarters of the state with a high in the mid to upper 80s. There is some chance drier air could drop down into the Tennessee Valley of far north Alabama Sunday, with few showers there.

NEXT WEEK: There’s some evidence the upper high will strengthen a bit, meaning a trend toward hotter afternoons and fewer afternoon storms. But weather should still be fairly routine for the middle of summer much of the week, with highs in the low 90s most days.

TROPICS: All remains very quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected across the Atlantic basin through the weekend.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.