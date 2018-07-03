James Spann: Quiet afternoon weather in Alabama

RADAR CHECK: As expected, showers and storms are fewer in number across Alabama today thanks to sinking air motion in the wake of a disturbance over Louisiana that is moving westward. There are a handful of storms on radar over the northern half of the state, but most communities are simply hot and dry, with temperatures generally in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: For Independence Day, we expect a mostly sunny morning, followed by a few random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The chance of any one spot getting wet is about 1 in 4, and the high will be in the 90- to 94-degree range. Scattered showers and storms should be a little more numerous Thursday and Friday as moisture levels rise and the air becomes more unstable; the high will be close to 90 on these two days with a mix of sun and clouds.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: An approaching surface front from the north will stall out somewhere over far north Alabama; this means rather unsettled weather Saturday and Sunday. The sky will be occasionally cloudy both days with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms; highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: We will roll with a persistence forecast — partly sunny, hot, humid days with random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin; tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend. Sea surface temperatures over the deep tropics remain below average, and dry air from the deserts of Africa covers much of the region.

