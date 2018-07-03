Vulcan’s spotlight will shine even brighter for this year’s Fourth of July in Birmingham

This year’s Thunder on the Mountain from Vulcan Park and Museum will be extra spectacular.

In addition to the annual Fourth of July fireworks show, new multicolored LED lighting at Vulcan will ignite the Birmingham sky for the first time.

The lights are the final part of significant upgrades at Vulcan to celebrate the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham’s 100th anniversary. The club’s $5.8 million gift to the city included the new Kiwanis Centennial Park and fountain, additional landscaping and an extended trail.

Lighting designer Marc Brickman, whose projects include the 2012 re-lighting of the Empire State Building in New York City, worked on putting Vulcan in the spotlight.

“Being LED, the lighting will be more intense, and Vulcan will be a little bit more prominent in the skyline,” said Darlene Negrotto, Vulcan Park and Museum CEO and president.

Vulcan’s 2018 Fourth of July show will introduce lights with fireworks from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The dynamic lighting will allow Vulcan to be lit in different colors like other famous buildings and landmarks across the country.

The world’s most massive cast iron statue could potentially turn red and green on Christmas or take on the colors of the state’s college teams come football season. Imagination only limits the possibilities and color combinations.

Negrotto said additional amenities and details on the lighting of Vulcan for the holidays will be announced in the fall.

Once the lights go live Wednesday, there will be a visual chime for 90 seconds every hour on the hour. On Fridays and Saturdays, a song will be synced to the lights at 9 p.m.

“Visitors to the park will be able to hear the broadcast of the actual music that’s coordinated to the lights,” Negrotto said.

The lights will be used to enhance this year’s Thunder on the Mountain fireworks show. A separate light show will follow the fireworks.

“The new lighting effects will be part of the show … The lights will reflect some of the colorations of the fireworks and pyrotechnics,” Negrotto said. “But after the fireworks finale, there will be a light show to a specific song. We want people to be sure to stay tuned for that. It’s going to be a great show, better than ever before.”

New LED lighting for Vulcan will officially make its debut as part of the Thunder on the Mountain fireworks on the Fourth of July in Birmingham. (Justin Averette / Alabama NewsCenter) New LED lighting for Vulcan will officially make its debut as part of the Thunder on the Mountain fireworks on the Fourth of July in Birmingham. (Justin Averette / Alabama NewsCenter)

The fireworks and light show can be seen at 9 p.m. from any vantage point where Vulcan is visible. More than 2,500 shell and effects will brighten the night sky.

For months, Vulcan’s staff has worked with a committee to create a unique soundtrack for the show that highlights Alabama artists.

“We took on the production of the show back in 2005, and we created what we felt was a more local message,” Negrotto said. “The music is either related to Birmingham or composed here along with the traditional favorites, including lots of different genres, so it appeals to everyone in the community.”

Pyro Shows of Alabama has choreographed the 20-minute fireworks show for several years.

“We are going bigger and better this year. We’re excited about it and have some surprises we are going to throw in from an effect standpoint, said Danny Turner, general manager of Pyro Shows. “I think everyone is going to love it.”

Thunder on the Mountain fireworks and music show will take place at 9 p.m. from any vantage point where Vulcan is visible. LED lighting of Vulcan will be part of this year’s show for the first time. (contributed) Thunder on the Mountain fireworks and music show will take place at 9 p.m. from any vantage point where Vulcan is visible. LED lighting of Vulcan will be part of this year’s show for the first time. (Rachel Callahan)

Pyro Shows’ crew of 10 works for three days on site leading up to Thunder on the Mountain.

“It’s 360 man-hours of work for 20 minutes of awesomeness,” Turner said, adding everyone with his company loves what the LED lighting will add to the show. “Those guys are phenomenal. It takes a lot to get pyro guys excited, but when I heard that Marc Brickman was involved with this project, I kind of geeked out a little bit, just knowing his reputation in the industry.”

WBRC Fox 6 will broadcast the show live. The soundtrack can be heard on 104.7 WZZK, 106.9 The Eagle, 97.3 FM, 101.9 WENN, 95.7 JAMZ, 98.7 Kiss FM, 98.3 La Jefa, 610 Heaven WAGG and iHeartRadio.

Vulcan Park and Museum organizes Thunder on the Mountain, which is presented by the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau with support from the city of Birmingham, UAB Callahan Eye Foundation, Pyro Shows of Alabama, iHeart Media, WBRC Fox 6 and others.