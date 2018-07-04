Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Hippie Sabotage

Performer: Hippie Sabotage

Sloss Fest: Sunday, July 15, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Monster Energy Shed Stage

Type of music: Electronic dance music

About: They describe themselves as two brothers who make music. Hippie Sabotage is a Sacramento, California group, composed of brothers Kevin and Jeff Saurer. The two have been making music since they were teens and have remained committed since.

Although they started with hip-hop productions, their sound transformed into instrumental and now more of an electronic, live jam vibe. Their press release promoting their 2018 national tour lists a stellar statistic – over 1 billion streams. But that’s not all. They’ve amassed quite a social media following with 205,000 Soundcloud followers and 82,000 Facebook likes.

They reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Next Big Sound chart and have performed at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, House of Blues Baltimore and The Novo. Although their latest project was produced in 2017, the duo say they always have something brewing in the background.

Discography: “Drifter” (2017), “Vibes” (2016) “The Sunny Album” (2014).

You may have heard: “Your Soul,” “Waiting Too Long,” “Devil Eyes.”

For fans of: Kendrick Lamar, Alex Wiley, Odesza

Social: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Spotify

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 14-15 and features 44 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.