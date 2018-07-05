Chris Brown headlines at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Can’t Miss Alabama

Can’t Miss Alabama bring you the best in summer concerts, musicals and art shows.

Chris Brown

Singer, songwriter and actor Chris Brown will be in concert at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Saturday, July 7 at 7 p.m. He is known for hit songs “Run It,” “Don’t Wake Me Up” and “Look At Me Now.” Brown has appeared in “Think Like A Man,” “Stomp the Yard” and “This Christmas” movies. Click here for tickets.

Jazz in the Park

This weekend’s Jazz in the Park concert series will feature North “2unes” Woodall and Lin Rountree on Sunday, July 8 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Helena Amphitheater. Admission is free. Click here for the complete schedule. Call 205-616-1735 or visit magiccitysmoothjazz.com/. Follow Jazz in the Park on Facebook for inclement weather and other notifications. Dates are subject to change.

‘Annie’

The Broadway musical “Annie” is underway through Sunday, August 5 at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Sing along with your favorite songs, including “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life.” Annie, an orphan girl, is taken in by a billionaire who longs to find her birth parents. For tickets, click here. To learn more about the production, visit the website.

Vivian Poe as Annie and Alicia Irving as Miss Hannigan. (Contributed) Arti Gras will feature paintings, jewelry, soaps, pottery, woodwork, lotions, furniture, metalwork and other handmade items. (Contributed)

Arti Gras

Arti Gras will feature more than 60 artisans July 6-7 on the Town Green at Russell Crossroads in Alexander City. The 7th annual art show will feature paintings, jewelry, soaps, pottery, woodwork, lotions, furniture, metalwork and other handmade items. The hours are Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact [email protected].

‘Grease Sing-A-Long’

Enjoy the classic movie-musical “Grease Sing-Along” Friday, July 6 at the Alabama Theatre. Find out how kids in high school will spend their time during the summer months, and all the adventures and challenges they must overcome. Tickets for all movies are $9 each and are available in advance through Ticketmaster. Children ages two and younger are free. Doors and box office open an hour before showtime, and each screening will begin with a sing-along accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ.Visit http://alabamatheatre.com/ for more details.

Coosa River Whitewater Festival

Wetumpka’s annual Coosa River Whitewater Festival is July 13-15. Activities include kayaking and canoeing. Entertainment is provided by the Dalton Bush Band. To participate, please register here. For more information, visit https://www.coosariverpaddlingclub.org. To speak to someone in person, call 334-202-3050 or 334-201-1059. Video credit: Chris Anderson of rainchaserphotos.