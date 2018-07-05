James Spann: Morning sun, scattered afternoon storms for Alabama

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for Thursday from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

HOT, HUMID, SCATTERED STORMS: Not much change in the Alabama weather situation today; we begin the day with ample sunshine this morning, but scattered storms will fire up during the heat of the day this afternoon. The chance of any one spot getting wet is about 1 in 4, and the high will be in the low 90s for most places — in other words, a standard summer day.

TOMORROW THROUGH THE WEEKEND: A surface front will approach from the north, and showers and thunderstorms should become more numerous tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night. Then, the front will become nearly stationary near the Alabama/Tennessee border over the weekend, meaning rather unsettled weather conditions Saturday and Sunday. The sky will be occasionally cloudy with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms both days; highs will be in the 80s with only a limited amount of sun.

NEXT WEEK: The front will dissipate, and an upper high will begin to strengthen across the Deep South by midweek. This means a trend toward fewer showers and storms, and hotter afternoons. We could reach the mid 90s by Wednesday.

TROPICS: A disturbance south of Bermuda could show some slow organization in coming days, but if anything forms there it will merge with a frontal boundary and turn northeast; it is no threat to the U.S. Another wave about halfway between the coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles is much better organized this morning, and a tropical depression or storm could form there within the next 24 hours. But it will move into a harsh environment this weekend, and it will weaken and probably dissipate. No threat to the U.S.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.