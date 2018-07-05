James Spann: Alabama showers, storms increase in coming days

RADAR CHECK: This is your classic midsummer day in Alabama — hot, humid and partly sunny, and we have random, scattered, chaotic showers and storms on radar moving westward. Temperatures are in the 88- to 92-degree range in most places, right at seasonal averages.

Scattered storms will end late tonight.

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: We start the day with a sunny sky tomorrow, but a surface front will approach from the north, and should bring an increase in the number of showers and thunderstorms to the northern half of Alabama by afternoon and into tomorrow night. The high tomorrow will be close to 90. Then, over the weekend, the front runs out of gas near the Alabama/Tennessee state line, and that will bring rather unsettled conditions to the state Saturday and Sunday. The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and we project scattered to numerous showers and storms both days. Highs will be in the 80s with only a limited amount of sun.

NEXT WEEK: The front dissipates, and we will have fairly routine summer weather Monday and Tuesday with partly sunny days and scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Then, an upper high begins to build over the latter half of the week with increasing amounts of sunshine, higher heat levels and fewer afternoon storms.

TROPICAL STORM BERYL FORMS: Beryl is in the middle of the Atlantic between the coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles, moving to the west/northwest with sustained winds of 40 mph (based on satellite estimates). The good news is that it looks like the tropical storm will dissipate before reaching the Leeward Islands early next week because of harsh environmental conditions. Still, we will be watching it.

Another disturbance southwest of Bermuda has a medium risk of becoming a depression or storm over the next few days; it will merge with a surface front and turn northeast out to sea. No threat to the U.S.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.