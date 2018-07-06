Alabama Power puts focus on Birmingham’s smart city efforts for Innovation Week

Key players from the team responsible for Birmingham winning a 2018 Readiness Challenge Grant from the Smart Cities Council will discuss smart projects already underway during an Innovation Week event July 10 at Alabama Power Corporate Headquarters.

“Think Next: How Birmingham’s Becoming a Smart City” will focus on plans to use digital technology to improve public safety, energy and transportation and how resources from the grant will accelerate efforts.

Mashonda Taylor, chief Community Relations officer for the Woodlawn Foundation, will moderate the conversation. It will feature people who were instrumental in the Smart Cities Council grant process and who are closely involved in ongoing innovation efforts:

“We hope our session will spark conversation on how Birmingham is becoming a future-focused city by weaving in technological advances to improve the quality of life through cutting-edge services and connectivity,” Smola said.

Reynolds Landing in Hoover is a Smart Neighborhood by Alabama Power. The homes in Reynolds Landing have sophisticated home security features and take full advantage of home automation technology. Reynolds Landing has its own neighborhood microgrid making use of solar power, among other energy sources. Downtown Birmingham as seen from Railroad Park. The city has come a long way in recent years, and a 2018 Readiness Challenge Grant from the Smart Cities Council will help it take the next step. Innovation Depot has played a major role in raising Birmingham's tech profile.

Session attendees can share ideas on how Birmingham can incorporate technology to make the city a better place to live and work while improving social equity and economic competitiveness.

Before and after the session attendees can see a display of Alabama Power’s Smart Neighborhood™ project.

Session details: Tuesday, July 10, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Alabama Power Corporate Headquarters, 600 18th St. N. The session is open to the public and attendees can register here.

For more information about Innovation Week 2018 events, visit www.innovationweek.tech. Learn more about how Alabama Power is focused on providing innovative energy solutions to improve customers’ lives at www.alabamapower.com.