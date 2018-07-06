Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Arcade Fire

Performer: Arcade Fire

Sloss Fest: Playing the Blast Stage on Saturday, July 14, from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Type of Music: Modern rock

About: Hailed as one of the best live bands in the world, Arcade Fire is a blended smoothie of eclectic pop, swing, bossa nova, strings and punk. Hailing from Montreal, the band’s lineup has expanded and contracted as needed. Arcade Fire has scored 12 Grammy nominations, and won two, including 2011 Album of the Year for “The Suburbs.” All five of their studio albums have been nominated for Best Alternative Music Album.

The band was formed in 2003 with the husband and wife team of Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, and currently includes William Butler, Tim Kingsbury, Jeremy Gara and Richard Reed Parry. Sloss Fest is one of many festivals on the Arcade Fire circuit this summer, that will take the band across North America and Europe.

Discography: “Funeral” (2004), “Neon Bible” (2007), “The Suburbs” (2010), “Reflektor” (2013), “Everything Now” (2017).

You might have heard: “Everything Now,” “Wake Up,” “Neighborhood #3 (Power Out),” “Rebellion (Lies)” and “Creature Comfort.”

For fans of: The Shins, Spoon, Vampire Weekend, The Flaming Lips.

