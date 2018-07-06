On this day in Alabama history: Track star Lillie Leatherwood was born

July 6, 1964

Lillie Leatherwood was born on this day in 1964. She grew up in the community of Ralph, graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School in Northport and became a national champion and collegiate record-setter for the University of Alabama. Leatherwood became an Olympian and ran the first leg for Team USA in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. They won the gold medal with time of 3:18.29, nearly three seconds better than the Canadian team that took silver. Leatherwood married fellow Olympian Emmit King in 1986, and now works for the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Read more at Wikipedia and Alabama NewsCenter.

Leatherwood at the University of Alabama. (file) Leatherwood competing. (file) Leatherwood is joined by her Olympic team. (contributed) Leatherwood at the University of Alabama. (file) Leatherwood, called a “team player,” is celebrated for her accomplishments. (file) Leatherwood running today. (Meg McKinney/Alabama NewsCenter)

