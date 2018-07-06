James Spann: Occasional showers, storms for Alabama over the weekend

RADAR CHECK: As expected, showers and storms have increased across the northern half of Alabama this afternoon ahead of a surface boundary over Tennessee. The storms are moving slowly to the southwest and are producing heavy rain, gusty winds, some small hail and lots of lightning.

Showers and storms will linger tonight in the moist, unstable air mass over Alabama.

THE WEEKEND: The weather will remain unsettled — occasionally cloudy tomorrow and Sunday with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms both days. Heat levels will come down; most places will see highs in the 80s with only a limited amount of sun. Like today, storms could be strong where they develop, but organized severe weather is not expected.

NEXT WEEK: The stalled front will slowly dissipate, but we will remain in a very humid air mass through the weekend, with sufficient instability for scattered showers and storms daily. The Global Forecast System model had suggested an upper high would strengthen over Alabama late in the week, but the latest runs keep the core of the upper high west of the state. Highs through the week will be mostly in the 88- to 92-degree range, right at seasonal averages.

BERYL SMALL, BUT HANGING IN THERE: Hurricane Beryl, in the Atlantic between the coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles, is packing sustained winds of 80 mph based on satellite data and is moving west/northwest. Initially, the National Hurricane Center figured the system would dissipate before reaching the Windward/Leeward Islands, but it is so small there is a chance it survives, and the forecast track has been updated to maintain tropical storm strength all the way to near Hispaniola in five to six days. Still, there is a chance this fades quickly early next week because of dry, strong winds aloft.

TROPICAL STORM CHRIS? A disturbance southeast of the coast of the Carolinas has potential to become Tropical Storm Chris over the weekend. Most models show the system to be nearly stationary off the coast of North Carolina this weekend and early next week before kicking out to the northeast. There’s a good chance this doesn’t move onshore, but still we advise folks along the coasts of South Carolina and North Carolina to keep a close eye on it just in case.

