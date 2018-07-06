Lemon icebox pie from The Downtowner Restaurant makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Customers say good home cooking is what you’ll find at The Downtowner Restaurant in Selma. And that’s not all.

The food spot is so popular, residents joke that if you’re looking for someone, they’ll likely be able to be found in the restaurant, too.

But one item has gotten some “extra” attention. The lemon icebox pie is a favorite for locals and travelers alike and is on the radar of State Tourism Department as one of the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.



The Downtowner Restaurant’s lemon icebox pie makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.