On this day in Alabama history: Baseball legend Satchel Paige was born

July 7, 1906

Thought by some to be the greatest pitcher who ever lived, Leroy “Satchel” Paige was born in Mobile on this day in 1906. His career in the Negro League and independent leagues spanned more than 20 years. Then, at the age of 42, Paige finally debuted with the Cleveland Indians, as a major league rookie. He lasted six more years in the majors, making it as an All-Star in his last two seasons. Paige retired in the minor leagues, playing his last game just three weeks shy of his 50th birthday. He became a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1971.

Read more at Wikipedia.

Satchel Paige joined Major League Baseball as a rookie at the age of 42 in 1948 with the Cleveland Indians. He was the first African-American to pitch in the American League. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, The Doy Leale McCall Rare Book and Manuscript Library) Cleveland Indians pitcher Leroy “Satchel” Paige, 1949. (Bowman Gum, Wikipedia) Leroy “Satchel” Paige. (USA Today, Wikipedia) Leroy “Satchel” Paige first pitched against major league hitters in 1930 when his Birmingham Black Barons played the Babe Ruth All-Stars. He began playing in the major leagues in 1948. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, The Doy Leale McCall Rare Book and Manuscript Library) Baseball pitcher and Mobile native Leroy “Satchel” Paige (ca. 1906-1982) was one of the greatest pitchers in baseball. He played for several years for the Birmingham Black Barons and for semi-pro teams in Mobile before entering the major leagues at the age of 42. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1971. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Birmingham Public Library Archives, courtesy of Faye Davis)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.