Lee County May home sales up 36 percent from last year

Sales: According to the Lee County Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service, Lee County residential sales totaled 274 units during May, an increase of 78 units or 36.3 percent from the same month in 2017. Existing single-family homes accounted for 61 percent of all residential sales for the month, while condos were 17 percent and new construction represented the remaining 22 percent. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

Forecast: May sales in Lee County were 48 units or 21.2 percent above ACRE’s monthly forecast. ACRE projected 226 closed transactions for the month, while there were 274 actual closed sales. ACRE forecasts a total of 2,035 sales for the area during 2018. There were 1,867 actual sales in Lee County during 2017.

Supply: The Lee County housing inventory in May was 540 units, a decrease of .4 percent from May 2017 and a 64.4 percent decrease from the 10-year inventory peak in 2010 (1,516 units). May inventory in Lee County increased 4.7 percent from the previous month.