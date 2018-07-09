Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: PVRIS

Performer: PVRIS

Sloss Fest: Playing on the Monster Energy Shed Stage Sunday, July 15, 5-6 p.m.

Type of Music: Electro punk

About: MTV raved about the members of PVRIS (pronounced Paris) – Lynn Gunn, Alex Babinski, and Brian MacDonald – telling music fans to know them “before they become the biggest thing in rock.” The band appears to be smoking hot right now, having recently performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and being spotlighted on “Last Call with Carson Daily.”

The trio is out of Boston, and although members originally began under the name “Paris,” they later changed to “PVRIS” in the summer of 2013 citing legal reasons.



They released a self-titled acoustic EP before signing to Rise and Velocity Records and releasing the single “St. Patrick” in 2014 along with a music video. They released their debut album, “White Noise” in 2014 and the deluxe version of “White Noise” in 2016. Last year, they released their second album “All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell” and are working on their latest project due later this year.

PVRIS has been rated No. 1 on Billboard’s “Emerging Artists” and “Trending 140” charts, played to packed crowds worldwide and are social media superstars. They boast more than 12 million YouTube views and 15 million total streams in the US alone.

They were originally a metalcore band, but are described more as electro punk. They are currently signed to Rise Records, becoming the first female-fronted band to sign with the label.

Discography: “White Noise” (2014), “All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell” (2017)

You might have heard: “St. Patrick,” “You and I” and “Heaven”

For fans of: The Neighbourhood, CHVRCHES, and Paramore

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 14-15 and features more than 40 performers on four stages.