James Spann: Quiet afternoon so far for Alabama

TEMPS BELOW AVERAGE: Temperatures are mostly in the upper 80s across north and central Alabama this afternoon, a little below average for mid-July in Alabama. And, as expected, most of the showers are over west and south Alabama in deeper moisture. The northeast part of the state is dry with lower dewpoints.

Showers will end shortly after sunset.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be very similar to today — just a few widely scattered afternoon showers, mostly over west and south Alabama. It will be a tad warmer, with a high in the low 90s in most places. Then, moisture levels rise statewide Wednesday through Friday, meaning the daily round of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, we will have partly sunny, hot, humid days with highs at or just over 90 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: No real change. Expect lots of sun during the morning; then we will deal with random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs will remain very close to 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The persistence forecast continues — hot, humid days with the risk of afternoon and evening storms in a few spots each day, and highs in the low 90s most days.

TROPICAL STORM CHRIS: The system is packing sustained winds of 60 mph off the coast of the Carolinas with no movement. It is expected to become a category one hurricane by Wednesday, when it finally kicks off to the northeast. It remains well offshore, but it will continue to produce dangerous surf and rip currents along the Atlantic Coast. It will become post-tropical in the North Atlantic by the weekend.

BERYL: It’s now just an open wave, but the National Hurricane Center gives Beryl a 50/50 chance of regenerating near the Bahamas in three to five days as it turns northward. If it does get its act together again, it will turn northeast like Chris and not directly impact the U.S. There are no tropical systems threatening the Gulf of Mexico for at least the next seven days.

