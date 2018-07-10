Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Louis the Child

Performer: Louis the Child

Sloss Fest: Sunday, July 15, from 9:45 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the Monster Energy Shed Stage.

Type of Music: Future bass.

About: Louis the Child continues to popularize the sound of future bass, an electronic dance music genre that arose around 2006 and spread across the globe. The broad genre uses a wide variety of sounds and rhythms normally produced by a synthesizer. Louis the Child is a Chicago-based duo made up of Robert Hauldren and Frederic Kennett. The two started performing together in 2013 and rose to popularity with their single “It’s Strange,” which was praised by artists like Taylor Swift and featured on the FIFA 16 video game soundtrack. The two have opened for Madeon and The Chainsmokers before embarking on a solo tour.

Louis the Child is a synthesizer duo based in Chicago and spreading the sound of future bass far and wide. (contributed) Louis the Child is a synthesizer duo based in Chicago and spreading the sound of future bass far and wide. (contributed)

You might have heard: “It’s Strange” or “Weekend.”

For fans of: Flume or Madeon.

Social: Facebook and Instagram.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 14-15 and features more than 40 performers on four stages. Buy tickets here.