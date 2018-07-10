James Spann: Widely scattered showers for Alabama today

James Spann forecasts another hot one for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

QUIET MORNING: All is calm across Alabama this morning; temperatures are mostly in the low 70s, but again northeast Alabama is very pleasant with temperatures as low as 63 degrees, the 5 a.m. observation at Fort Payne. Drier air and low dewpoints continue over the eastern counties of the state, meaning the best chance of scattered showers later today will remain over the western side of Alabama. Even there the activity should be pretty scattered, and today’s high will be in the low 90s for most places.

REST OF THE WEEK: Widely scattered afternoon showers remain possible tomorrow, but the number of scattered showers and storms will increase Thursday and Friday as moisture levels rise and a weak surface front approaches from the north. The chance of any one spot getting wet on these two days will be in the 40 to 50 percent range; highs will be close to 90. Most of the scattered showers and thunderstorms will come from 1 until 11 p.m.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change. We will forecast a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday with developing showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will remain close to 90 degrees. Any one spot will have a roughly 50/50 chance of a passing afternoon storm.

NEXT WEEK: We will roll with the summer persistence forecast — partly sunny, hot, humid days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs generally will be in the low 90s.

CHRIS: Tropical Storm Chris is packing sustained winds of 70 mph and should become a category one hurricane later today. It remains nearly stationary well off the coast of the Carolinas; it will begin moving northeast tonight and tomorrow, winding up in the North Atlantic this weekend as a post-tropical system. While it will stay well offshore, rough surf and rip currents remain likely along the middle and upper East Coast.

THE GHOST OF BERYL: The remnants of former Hurricane Beryl are near Hispaniola this morning. The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 50 percent chance of regeneration around the Bahamas late this week as it turns north. If anything does redevelop, it should remain well east of the U.S. as it turns out to sea.

The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet, and there are no tropical systems threatening the Gulf of Mexico anytime soon.

