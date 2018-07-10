James Spann: Scattered storms over west Alabama

RADAR CHECK: We have slow-moving showers and storms over the western half of Alabama this afternoon. One big downpour set up over Tuscaloosa around 3, prompting a flood advisory.

Away from the storms, the sky is partly sunny with temperatures mostly in the low 90s. Showers and storms will fade away this evening.

REST OF THE WEEK: Moisture levels will slowly rise statewide, and we will mention scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms daily through Friday. The chance of any one spot getting wet is around 30 percent Wednesday, and then in the 40 to 50 percent range Thursday and Friday. Highs will be pretty close to 90 as hot, humid summer weather continues.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change. Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday, with random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening thunderstorms both days. Highs will stay close to 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: We will roll with a persistence forecast — hot, humid days with scattered showers and storms, most active from around 1 until 11 p.m. Highs will be at or just over 90 on most days.

CHRIS NOW A HURRICANE: Chris is a category one hurricane in the Atlantic, well east of the U.S. East Coast. It is now moving northeast, out to sea. It becomes post-tropical this weekend in the North Atlantic. The surf should slowly calm along the U.S. Atlantic coast in coming days as Chris heads out.

GHOST OF BERYL: The wave formerly known as Beryl could regenerate over the Bahamas over the next few days, but it will follow the path of Chris and will not be a threat to the U.S.

The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet, and there are no tropical systems threatening the Gulf of Mexico.

