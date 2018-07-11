On this day in Alabama history: Morris was incorporated as a town

July 11, 1950

On this day in 1950, Morris incorporated for the second time. People began to settle this area in north-central Jefferson County around the time Alabama became a state in 1819. The area was first incorporated in 1885 after testing showed the area was rich with coal that could be used in the creation of coke pig iron. It was one of several towns that sprang up between 1870 and 1880, after the arrival of a railway. Some people believe the town was named after a founder of the Morris Mining Company, while others speculate it’s after one of the owners of the Jefferson Coal Company.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Park across from City Hall in Morris. (Alabama NewsCenter) Morris Memorial Park. (Alabama NewsCenter) Morris Memorial Park. (Alabama NewsCenter) Morris Ball Park. (Alabama NewsCenter) Morris Ball Park. (Alabama NewsCenter) Enon Baptist Church in Morris. (Alabama NewsCenter)

