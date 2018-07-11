James Spann: Scattered storms statewide today in Alabama

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for midweek from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

MOISTURE LEVELS RISING: For the past two days the eastern half of the state has been in drier air, and accordingly all of the scattered showers and storms have been over the western counties of Alabama. But the drier air is leaving the state this morning, and we expect scattered showers and thunderstorms statewide later today. The chance of any one spot getting wet this afternoon is 30 to 40 percent, and the high will be in the low 90s for most places.

TOMORROW THROUGH THE WEEKEND: A surface front will drift southward into Tennessee and stall out just north of our state, so we will be dealing with scattered showers and thunderstorms daily through the weekend. As is usually the case in summer, the storms will be random and slow-moving. Most of them will come from 1 until 11 p.m., but with the surface front nearby we can’t rule out a late-night or morning shower in spots. The chance of any location getting wet will be in the 40 to 50 percent range each day with a high between 88 and 92.

NEXT WEEK: The front to the north will slowly dissipate, and we will roll with a persistence forecast. The risk of scattered showers and storms will continue; otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds each day with highs around 90.

CHRIS HEADED AWAY FROM THE U.S.: Hurricane Chris is packing sustained winds of 105 mph early this morning and is moving northeast, away from the U.S. It will become post-tropical over the North Atlantic by Friday.

GHOST OF BERYL: The remnants of Beryl are over the Bahamas this morning; the National Hurricane Center continues to give it a 50/50 chance of regeneration in coming days. If anything happens to form there, it will follow Chris and move northeast; no threat to the U.S.

The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet, and there are no tropical systems around to impact the Gulf of Mexico anytime soon.

