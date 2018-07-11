James Spann: Alabama showers, storms to increase slowly in number

RADAR CHECK: Showers and storms are widely scattered across Alabama this afternoon, but where they have formed the rain is heavy. One summer soaker brought more than 1 inch of rain to parts of the southern Birmingham metro area. Showers and storms are moving slowly southward and will fade away late tonight.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Moisture levels will continue to slowly rise across Alabama, meaning afternoon showers and storms will be more numerous. The best chance of them will come from roughly 1 until 11 p.m., but we can’t totally rule out a late-night or morning shower as a surface front stalls out just to the north, bringing some low-level convergence. The chance of any one spot getting wet will be 40 to 50 percent Thursday and Friday, and closer to 60 percent over the weekend. No washout, but be ready for a few passing storms.

Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds on these four days with highs between 88 and 92.

NEXT WEEK: The risk of scattered showers and storms will continue at least for the first half of the week; the Global Forecast System is suggesting some drier air could try and filter into north Alabama Wednesday through Friday, but we will believe that when we see it. Highs will be close to 90 during the week.

TROPICS: Hurricane Chris continues to accelerate northeast away from the U.S.; it will become post-tropical over the North Atlantic by Thursday night.

There’s still some chance that the remnants of Beryl could become better organized in coming days; it is now close to the Bahamas. If anything does regenerate there, it will follow Chris and head northeast away from the U.S. East Coast. There are no tropical systems threatening the Gulf of Mexico anytime soon.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.