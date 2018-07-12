Alabama Power hosts first Power Expo in Montgomery

The 2018 Power Expo will be held in Montgomery today. The inaugural event kicks off Thursday, July 11 and ends Friday, July 12.

The expo will feature small and diverse suppliers who support Alabama Power’s core business units, including Power Generation and Power Delivery.

The event will include informational sessions, networking receptions and panel discussions aimed at helping support the company’s suppliers. One major component of doing business with these companies is the bidding for work and the expo will included interactive sessions which thoroughly walk suppliers through the process.

Event organizers say they hope to arm suppliers with a better understanding of how to do business with the companies. More than 400 people have registered to attend the two-day event.