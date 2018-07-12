Can’t Miss Alabama sizzles your summer weekend at Sloss Fest

Enjoy a variety of music this weekend at Sloss Fest: Grunge, alternative rock, trap, new classic, artsy, bi-coastal beach pop, bluesy indie folk, indie rock, psychedelic rock, American rock, rock, folk rock, soulful notes blended with rock and gospel, eclectic, ethereal loop-based beats, shoegaze to garage rock, pop, funk, contemporary R&B, blues, indie surf and more.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival

One of the best music and arts festivals of the year is July 14-15 at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark in Birmingham. The two-day music event will host more than 44 bands on four stages. Headliners are Arcade Fire, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, 21 Savage and others. Nonmusical activities include arts and craft, beer garden, BBVA Compass Lounge and iron-pouring demonstrations. The gates will open at 12:30 p.m. and music concludes at 11:30 p.m. Follow this link for the complete lineup. Downloadable apps are available on Apple or Android devices. Charging stations are on festival grounds and in VIP tents. Cameras are allowed, but cannot have detachable lenses. Bring empty water containers for free water. Water-filling stations are located on the grounds of the festival. Bottled water will also be on sale. Go here for ticket information. Click to view the map. Stay current through Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Arcade Fire will perform at Sloss Fest 2018. (Guy Aroch)

21 Savage will perform at Sloss Fest 2018. (Contributed) Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform at Sloss Fest 2018. (Getty Images)

Flagship will perform at Sloss Fest 2018. (Contributed) Patrick Droney will perform at Sloss Fest 2018. (Contributed) Morning Teleportation will perform at Sloss Fest 2018 (Morning Teleportation/Facebook)

Louis the Child will perform at Sloss Fest 2018. (Contributed) Rainbow Kitten Surprise will perform at Sloss Fest 2018. (Facebook) Katie Crutchfield will perform at Sloss Fest 2018. (Contributed)

Tickets on sale for the Beach Boys in concert Nov. 13

Get your tickets before they sell out for the Beach Boys concert in Huntsville. Tickets are on sale until they are sold out at the Von Braun Center Box Office, Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000 for their Tuesday, Nov. 13 concert. The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million albums worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers were honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, the Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band. To stay current visit, https://www.thebeachboys.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/thebeachboys/.

‘Annie’

The Broadway musical “Annie” is underway through Sunday, Aug. 5 at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery. Sing along with your favorite songs, including “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life.” Annie, an orphan girl, is taken in by a billionaire who longs to find her birth parents. For tickets, click here. To learn more about the production, visit the website.

Jazz in the Park

This weekend’s Jazz in the Park concert series will feature Tranquility and Ryon Schultz on Sunday, July 15 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Wiggins Park in Birmingham. Admission is free. Click here for the complete schedule. Call 205-616-1735 or visit magiccitysmoothjazz.com/. Follow Jazz in the Park on Facebook for inclement weather and other notifications. Dates are subject to change.

‘Mamma Mia!’

On the eve of her wedding, a young bride (Sophie) is willing to do anything to find her father, including trick her mother to have him give her away in “Mamma Mia!” The show is July 13-Aug. 5 at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater in Birmingham. Ticket prices start at $25. Free parking is available on the street in front of the theater and the Park Rite deck, or on the corner of Fourth Avenue North and 19th Street. Paid parking is available in front of the building on 19th Street. The RMTC is at 301 19th St. N. in Birmingham. Call 205-324-2424 or go online for more information.

Coosa River Whitewater Festival

Wetumpka’s annual Coosa River Whitewater Festival is July 13-15. Activities include kayaking and canoeing. Entertainment is provided by the Dalton Bush Band. To participate, please register here. For more information, visit https://www.coosariverpaddlingclub.org. To speak to someone in person, call 334-202-3050 or 334-201-1059. Video credit: Chris Anderson of rainchaserphotos.

Birmingham Barons baseball

The Birmingham Barons will play the Jackson Generals July 18-22 at Regions Field. Game highlights include everything from a peanut-free night to superhero night, to kids Run the Bases night. Search for the online highlights tab after each game date for more details. Regions Field is located at 1401 First Ave. S. in Birmingham. For more details, call 205-988-3200 or email [email protected].