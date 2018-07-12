James Spann: Sun, heat, humidity, storms for Alabama

JULY IN ALABAMA: It is that time of the year when you can say “hot and humid with scattered storms” and be right 99 percent of the time. We have your classic case of random, slow-moving, scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon across Alabama. Some spots are getting heavy rain; we have another flood advisory in effect for Tuscaloosa at mid-afternoon.

Showers and storms will wind down tonight after sunset.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A moist, unstable air mass will stay parked over Alabama. Look for a mix of sun and clouds all three days with scattered to numerous showers and storms, most of them coming from roughly 1 until 11 p.m. A late-night or morning shower can’t be ruled out, however. The chance of any one spot getting wet will be around 50/50 on Friday and closer to 60 percent over the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the 88- to 91-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: Not much change Monday and Tuesday — some sun at times, and a good chance of mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. But the Global Forecast System continues to advertise a drier air mass over the northern half of Alabama Wednesday through Friday. We aren’t ready to eliminate the risk of showers on these three days, but it sure looks like the best coverage will shift down into south Alabama. Afternoon highs next week will be pretty close to 90 on most days.

TROPICS: Chris has become post-tropical in the North Atlantic, and the remnants of Beryl are northeast of the Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center still gives it a 50/50 chance of regenerating over the next few days; it should remain east of the United States if by chance that happens. There are no tropical systems affecting the Gulf of Mexico anytime soon.

