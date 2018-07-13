On this day in Alabama history: Construction began on Weiss Dam

July 13, 1958

On July 13, 1958, construction began on Weiss Dam in Cherokee County, and power production began just three short years later. The history of Weiss Dam can be traced back all the way to 1890 when the Coosa-Alabama River Improvement Association asked Congress to remove building restrictions on the river. It wasn’t until the 1950s, after the post- World War II economic boom, that these restrictions were lifted and construction began. Today, Weiss Lake is a popular spot for recreation among Alabamians, with activities such as boating, swimming and fishing. The lake is known as the “Crappie Capital of the World,” and people come from all over to fish the waters. Fish species include an array of bass, blue gill, longear sunfish and many types of catfish. To check lake conditions, click here.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Aerial view of Weiss Dam and Lake, 1962. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Weiss Dam spillway, view from downstream, 1960. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Construction of Weiss Dam spillway gate, 1960. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Weiss Dam draft tube form, 1959. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Installation of turbine runner cone on Unit No. 1 at Weiss Dam, 1961. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Weiss Dam, 1961. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Construction of the Weiss Dam powerhouse and control room, 1960. (Alabama Power Company Archives)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.