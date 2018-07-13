James Spann: Afternoon storms fire up again today in Alabama

James Spann has the Alabama forecast heading into the weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

MORNING SUN, AFTERNOON STORMS: Hot, humid weather continues across Alabama today with a good supply of sunshine this morning, followed by random, scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Most of the storms will come from 1 until 11 p.m.; the chance of any one location getting wet today will be in the 40 to 50 percent range. And, as is typically the case, storms that pop up will be capable of producing gusty wind, heavy rain and lots of lightning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moist, unstable air remains parked across the state. Most of the sun over the weekend will come during the morning hours, and we will deal with showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. The probability of any one community seeing a storm both days will be around 60 percent. For those planning outdoor events, there is no skill in identifying the location of summer storms in advance; just keep an eye on radar, and when you hear thunder get indoors (or in a vehicle). We project highs in the 88- to 92-degree range both days.

NEXT WEEK: No real change Monday and Tuesday. Look for a mix of sun and clouds both days with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoon and evening. But the weather trends drier for the northern half of Alabama Wednesday and Thursday as an upper trough forms over the eastern half of the nation. Humidity should be a tad lower on these two days, and most of the scattered showers and storms will be confined to the southern half of the state. Moisture creeps northward next Friday.

TROPICS: The “ghost of Beryl” is well east of the Carolinas, and the remnants are still very disorganized. The National Hurricane Center has dropped the chance of regeneration to 30 percent, and if by chance anything forms there it will move northeast and is no threat to the U.S. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet, including the Gulf of Mexico.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.