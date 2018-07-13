James Spann: Muggy weekend ahead for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: As expected, we have your classic case of random, scattered showers and thunderstorms across Alabama this afternoon. Where storms have developed, they are producing heavy rain, gusty winds and lots of lightning. The southern part of the Birmingham metro area was under a flood advisory at mid-afternoon.

Showers and storms will fade away once the sun goes down.

THE WEEKEND: Not much change. Hot, humid weather continues Saturday and Sunday with a decent amount of sunshine during the morning hours, and showers and storms mostly during the afternoon and evening. The storms that form will be random; there is no way of knowing in advance when and where they form. Most of them will come from 1 until 11 p.m. If you hear thunder, get indoors or in a vehicle. Like today, storms that pop up over the weekend will be capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds and lots of lightning. Afternoon highs will be in the 88- to 92-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: The sky will be occasionally cloudy Monday and Tuesday with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoon and evening. The air over the northern half of Alabama should be a bit drier Wednesday and Thursday; showers and storms will be fewer in number on these days, and mostly over the southern counties of the state. Highs will be close to 90 on most days.

TROPICS: It is pretty quiet across the Atlantic basin this afternoon; the “ghost of Beryl” is well east of the middle Atlantic coast of the U.S. and moving northeast — just a low chance of any development there. The Gulf of Mexico is very quiet.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.