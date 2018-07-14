Sloss Fest Birmingham 2018 Saturday lineup

Sloss Music and Arts Festival for 2018 has finally arrived in Birmingham. Be sure to check in frequently at the Alabama NewsCenter Facebook Page for live interviews with the acts in conjunction with Birmingham Mountain Radio. Here are the performers you can expect to see today along with their Alabama NewsCenter profiles.

Blast Stage

Jack Berry kicks off the festival at 1 p.m.

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Walden

Birmingham SlossFest profile: White Reaper

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Moon Taxi

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: 21 Savage

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Arcade Fire

Walden, out of Athens, GA, will take the Steam Stage Saturday afternoon at Sloss. (file) White Reaper is playing Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (contributed) Moon Taxi is known for (Contributed) 21 Savage will perform at Sloss Fest 2018. (Contributed) Arcade Fire will perform on the Blast Stage at Sloss Fest July 14. (Guy Aroch)

Steam Stage

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Arlie

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: *repeat repeat

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: LANY

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Vance Joy

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Arlie will be featured performers early Saturday afternoon, July 14, at Sloss on the Blast Stage. (file) The husband and wife duo *repeat repeat have California roots which show up in their music. (Photo courtesy of Facebook) LANY is prepared to rock the Steam Stage at Sloss Fest on July 14. (contributed) Vance Joy will perform Saturday, July 14, at Sloss Fest. (contributed) In the 400 Unit, Jason Isbell has a band designed to meld his wide influences. (contributed)

Monster Energy Shed Stage

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Joel Madison Blount

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Flagship

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Matt Maeson

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Big Freedia

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Quinn XCII

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Jai Wolf

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Vic Mensa

Joel Madison Blount brings home the emotion with beautifully composed lyrics and soulful guitar playing to match. (Contributed) Flagship will perform at Sloss Fest 2018. (Contributed) Matt Maeson performs at Sloss Fest Saturday, July 14. (contributed) Big Freedia is bringing bounce to Sloss Fest. (contributed) Quinn XCII will play Sloss Fest on the Monster Energy Shed Stage July 14. (contributed) Jai Wolf will play Sloss Fest on July 14. (contributed) Rapper and Chicago, Illinois native Vic Mensa has made a name for himself with music that focuses on love and loss, as well as hot topics involving world peace. He’s played Coachella and Saturday Night Live, ensconcing himself firmly into the realm of rappers such as Kanye West, with whom he’s forged a musical bond. Catch Mensa on the Monster Energy Shed Stage at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Contributed)

Seasick Stage

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Captain Kudzu

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Lady Legs

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Love Moor

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Dead Fingers