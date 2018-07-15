Sights and sounds from the first day of Birmingham Sloss Fest 2018

Severe weather wasn’t listed in the lineup for the first day of Sloss Music and Arts Festival 2018 but it crashed the party anyway.

Despite the delays, the show did go on and everyone seemed to take it in stride and have fun.

Sloss Fest is back for its second day today with Super Doppler performing at 1 p.m. Hopefully starting with a band that shares its name with a weather radar is an omen that Sunday’s Sloss Fest will be less eventful.

Saturday’s schedule shifts did limit the number of Facebook Live interviews Alabama NewsCenter was able to carry in conjunction with Birmingham Mountain Radio. We did hear from the band Moon Taxi and Birmingham’s own Love Moor. You can watch their interviews below.

In case you missed Saturday, here are some of the images from the day.