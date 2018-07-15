Sights and sounds from the first day of Birmingham Sloss Fest 2018

Severe weather wasn’t listed in the lineup for the first day of Sloss Music and Arts Festival 2018 but it crashed the party anyway.
Despite the delays, the show did go on and everyone seemed to take it in stride and have fun.
Sloss Fest is back for its second day today with Super Doppler performing at 1 p.m. Hopefully starting with a band that shares its name with a weather radar is an omen that Sunday’s Sloss Fest will be less eventful.
Saturday’s schedule shifts did limit the number of Facebook Live interviews Alabama NewsCenter was able to carry in conjunction with Birmingham Mountain Radio. We did hear from the band Moon Taxi and Birmingham’s own Love Moor. You can watch their interviews below.
In case you missed Saturday, here are some of the images from the day.
Vance Joy performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Flagship performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
An artist works on a piece at the Sloss Music and Arts Festival. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Arcade Fire performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
21 Savage performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Captain Kudzu performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
21 Savage performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Vic Mensa performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Arcade Fire performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Joel Madison Blount performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Jack Berry performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Arlie performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Captain Kudzu performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Love Moor performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Captain Kudzu performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Jai Wolf performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Captain Kudzu performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Alabama NewsCenter is giving away free items to keep crowds cool at Sloss Music and Arts Festival this weekend. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Moon Taxi performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Arlie performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
An artist works on a piece at the Sloss Music and Arts Festival. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Lady Legs performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Jason Isbell performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Lady Legs performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Vic Mensa performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
*repeat repeat performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Lady Legs performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Walden performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Jai Wolf performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
*repeat repeat performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Sloss Musica and Arts Festival continues through Sunday, July 15. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Quinn XCII performs at Sloss Fest on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)
Festival goers braved the inclement weather and delays to enjoy the first day of Sloss Fest 2018 on Saturday, July 14. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)