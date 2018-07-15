Sloss Fest Birmingham 2018 Sunday lineup

Sloss Music and Arts Festival for 2018 enters its second day in Birmingham. Be sure to check in frequently at the Alabama NewsCenter Facebook Page for live interviews with the acts in conjunction with Birmingham Mountain Radio. Here are the performers you can expect to see today along with their Alabama NewsCenter profiles.

Blast Stage

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Super Doppler

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Brent Cobb

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Nikki Lane

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Birmingham SlossFest profile: Chris Stapleton

Super Doppler is set to play the Blast Stage at Sloss Fest on Sunday. (contributed) Brent Cobb is set to play Sloss Fest on Sunday, July 15. (contributed) Nikki Lane will perform at the 2018 Sloss Music and Arts Festival (Jessica Lehrman/contributed) Rainbow Kitten Surprise will play Sloss Fest July 15. (M. Salacuse) St. Paul & The Broken Bones hit the stage at SlossFest Sunday, July 15. (file) Christ Stapleton has made the transition from hit songwriter to full-fledged country star. (contributed)

Steam Stage

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: The Spencer Lee Band

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: The Brummies

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Margo Price

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: The War on Drugs

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Griz

Spencer Lee of The Spencer Lee Band hits the stage at Sloss Sunday. (file) The Brummies are a Birmingham, Alabama, band with some strong influences from British pop. (contributed) Margo Price will bring her brand of country to Sloss Fest July 15. (Danielle Holbert) The War on Drugs hit it big with last year’s major-label debut, “A Deeper Understanding,” which was three years in the making. (Shawn Brackbill) Griz was born in Detroit, Michigan and has a passion for helping young artists have access to the music industry. (Facebook)

Monster Energy Shed Stage

Birmingham Sloss Fest Profile: Morning Teleportation

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Patrick Droney

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Morgan Saint

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: PVRIS

Birmingham SlossFest profile: AJR

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Hippie Sabotage

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Louis the Child

Morning Teleportation will be featured at Sloss Music and Arts Festival Sunday afternoon. (Morning Teleportation/Facebook) Patrick Droney will perform at Sloss Fest 2018. (Contributed) Morgan Saint is somewhat of an enigma. The Parsons School of Design graduate found great success in her music career, notwithstanding the fact she wasn’t discovered on ‘American Idol.’ Saint, who is expressive in her dress and lyrics, said she likes to write songs on her guitar in the shower. (Contributed) PVRIS will play Sloss Fest July 15. (file) AJR is ready to bring their blend of indie pop, hip-hop to Sloss Fest. (contributed) Hippie Sabotage will take the Monster Shed Energy Stage Sunday at 8 p.m. (file) Louis the Child is among the artists bringing greater popularity to future bass. (contributed)

Seasick Stage

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Taylor Hunnicutt

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Shocks

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Will Stewart

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Heath Green and the Makeshifters