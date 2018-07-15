Sloss Fest Birmingham 2018 Sunday lineup

Sloss Music and Arts Festival for 2018 enters its second day in Birmingham. Be sure to check in frequently at the Alabama NewsCenter Facebook Page for live interviews with the acts in conjunction with Birmingham Mountain Radio. Here are the performers you can expect to see today along with their Alabama NewsCenter profiles.
Blast Stage
Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Super Doppler
Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Brent Cobb
Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Nikki Lane
Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Birmingham SlossFest profile: Chris Stapleton
Super Doppler is set to play the Blast Stage at Sloss Fest on Sunday. (contributed)
Brent Cobb is set to play Sloss Fest on Sunday, July 15. (contributed)
Nikki Lane will perform at the 2018 Sloss Music and Arts Festival (Jessica Lehrman/contributed)
Rainbow Kitten Surprise will play Sloss Fest July 15. (M. Salacuse)
St. Paul & The Broken Bones hit the stage at SlossFest Sunday, July 15. (file)
Christ Stapleton has made the transition from hit songwriter to full-fledged country star. (contributed)
Steam Stage
Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: The Spencer Lee Band
Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: The Brummies
Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Margo Price
Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: The War on Drugs
Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Griz
Spencer Lee of The Spencer Lee Band hits the stage at Sloss Sunday. (file)
The Brummies are a Birmingham, Alabama, band with some strong influences from British pop. (contributed)
Margo Price will bring her brand of country to Sloss Fest July 15. (Danielle Holbert)
The War on Drugs hit it big with last year’s major-label debut, “A Deeper Understanding,” which was three years in the making. (Shawn Brackbill)
Griz was born in Detroit, Michigan and has a passion for helping young artists have access to the music industry. (Facebook)
Monster Energy Shed Stage
Birmingham Sloss Fest Profile: Morning Teleportation
Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Patrick Droney
Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Morgan Saint
Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: PVRIS
Birmingham SlossFest profile: AJR
Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Hippie Sabotage
Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Louis the Child
Morning Teleportation will be featured at Sloss Music and Arts Festival Sunday afternoon. (Morning Teleportation/Facebook)
Patrick Droney will perform at Sloss Fest 2018. (Contributed)
Morgan Saint is somewhat of an enigma. The Parsons School of Design graduate found great success in her music career, notwithstanding the fact she wasn’t discovered on ‘American Idol.’ Saint, who is expressive in her dress and lyrics, said she likes to write songs on her guitar in the shower. (Contributed)
PVRIS will play Sloss Fest July 15. (file)
AJR is ready to bring their blend of indie pop, hip-hop to Sloss Fest. (contributed)
Hippie Sabotage will take the Monster Shed Energy Stage Sunday at 8 p.m. (file)
Louis the Child is among the artists bringing greater popularity to future bass. (contributed)
Seasick Stage
Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Taylor Hunnicutt
Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Shocks
Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Will Stewart
Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Heath Green and the Makeshifters
Taylor Hunnicutt will perform July 15 at Sloss Fest. (John Elrod)
Shocks will perform July 15 at Sloss Fest. (contributed)
Will Stewart spent time in Nashville honing his craft, then came back home to Birmingham and wrote his first full-length solo album. (contributed)
Heath Green and the Makeshifters play tight, tough blues-rock. (contributed)