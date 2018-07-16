James Spann: Drier air to creep into Alabama Wednesday

RADAR CHECK: The weather is relatively quiet over north and central Alabama this afternoon thanks to a batch of showers and storms that moved through earlier today. The morning convection left behind rain-cooled, stable air with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. We do note a few strong storms on radar at mid-afternoon over Pickens, Greene and Sumter counties in west Alabama; they are drifting slowly to the south.

Tuesday will be much like today, occasionally cloudy with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms as a surface front approaches from the north. The high will be in the 87- to 90-degree range.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: The front is expected to reach central Alabama by Wednesday morning, with drier air filtering into the northern half of the state. Accordingly, it looks like most of north and central Alabama will be dry Wednesday and Thursday, with only a small risk of a shower; we will maintain the chance of scattered showers and storms over south Alabama both days south of the front. On Friday, a disturbance moving down the back side of an upper trough over the eastern third of the nation could bring a batch of showers and storms, but forecasting these “northwest flow” thunderstorms is a challenge. We project highs in the 90- to 93-degree range Wednesday through Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The latest model data suggests we will need to mention a chance of scattered showers and storms Saturday, but they should be fewer in number Sunday as the upper trough shifts to the east. Highs over the weekend will be in the 87- to 90-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks fairly quiet with a decent amount of sunshine each day, but we will still need to mention the risk of a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

TROPICS: All is calm across the Atlantic basin and tropical storm formation is not expected through the week.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40. We will produce this week’s show tonight at 8:30. You can watch it live here.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.