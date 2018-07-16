Sights and sounds from Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham

Sunday at Sloss Music and Arts Festival in Birmingham once again saw more than its share of weather problems but festival organizers were still able to squeeze in some great music and performances and many festival goers had their patience rewarded.

Here are some of the images from Sunday at Sloss Fest.

Morning Teleportation performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) The weather wasn’t very hospitable, but the crowds stuck it out Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Hippie Sabotage performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Nikki Lane performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) The weather wasn’t very hospitable, but the crowds stuck it out Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) The heat wasn’t just coming from the sun at Sloss Furnaces for Sloss Music and Arts Festival 2018. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Brent Cobb performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) The weather wasn’t very hospitable, but the crowds stuck it out Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Patrick Droney performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Super Doppler performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Margo Price performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Morning Teleportation performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) The weather wasn’t very hospitable, but the crowds stuck it out Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Morgan Saint performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Super Doppler performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) The weather wasn’t very hospitable, but the crowds stuck it out Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Brent Cobb performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) The weather wasn’t very hospitable, but the crowds stuck it out Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Super Doppler performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) The Brummies perform Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) The heat wasn’t just coming from the sun at Sloss Furnaces for Sloss Music and Arts Festival 2018. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Super Doppler performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Louis the Child performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Hippie Sabotage selfies were a real thing at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Nikki Lane performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) The weather wasn’t very hospitable, but the crowds stuck it out Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) The Brummies perform Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) The weather wasn’t very hospitable, but the crowds stuck it out Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Super Doppler performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) The weather wasn’t very hospitable, but the crowds stuck it out Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Patrick Droney performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Chris Stapleton performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Chris Stapleton performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Chris Stapleton performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) The weather wasn’t very hospitable, but the crowds stuck it out Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Spencer Lee Band performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) The weather wasn’t very hospitable, but the crowds stuck it out Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Hippie Sabotage selfies were a real thing at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Spencer Lee Band performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Chris Stapleton performs Sunday at Sloss Fest 2018 in Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama NewsCenter Facebook Live interviews in conjunction with Birmingham Mountain Radio included talks with St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Morgan Saint, Brent Cobb, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Will Stewart and The Brummies. You can watch them below.

SlossFest 2018 – St. Paul & The Broken Bones from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SlossFest 2018 – Morgan Saint from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SlossFest 2018 – Brent Cobb from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SlossFest 2018 – Rainbow Kitten Surprise from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SlossFest 2018 – Will Stewart from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SlossFest 2018 – The Brummies from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

