Alabama Legacy Moment: Bo Jackson
Bo Jackson followed his career at Auburn with stints in the NFL and Major League Baseball. He played for the Los Angeles Raiders in the NFL. (Otto Greule Jr. /Getty Images)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is Bo Jackson.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Bo Jackson from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

