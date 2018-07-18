On this day in Alabama history: Construction began on Logan Martin Dam

July 18, 1960

Pell City received an economic boost and a continuous boon to tourism when construction of Logan Martin Dam began on July 18, 1960. Known to locals as the “lake with a thousand coves,” Logan Martin’s 15,263 acres and expansive, 275-mile shoreline offers an abundance of scenic opportunities. One of seven Alabama Power dams on the Coosa River system, the facility provides electrical generation and supplies numerous recreational offerings to residents and the public. Completed on Aug. 10, 1964, the dam was named for Alabama Power’s former general counsel, Logan Martin, who served as a circuit court judge in Montgomery and attorney general for the state.

Read more at Wikipedia and Shorelines.

Construction of Logan Martin Dam. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Construction of Logan Martin Dam. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Construction of Logan Martin Dam. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Construction of Logan Martin Dam. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Construction of Logan Martin Dam. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Construction of Logan Martin Dam. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Construction of Logan Martin Dam. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Construction of Logan Martin Dam. (Alabama Power Company Archives)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.