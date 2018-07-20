Reuben Grill makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

By Chad Allen

Good food, such as the Reuben Grill, combined with great service, keep customers coming back to Chappy's Deli in Montgomery. (Chad Allen)

Chappy’s Deli in Montgomery combines a casual atmosphere with good food right off the grill.

And one of the most popular meal items is the Reuben Grill.

In fact, it’s made the State Tourism Department‘s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

It has all of the usual fixings – corn beef and sauerkraut with Russian dressing on pumpernickel bread. But this sandwich has an added Southern twist.

Chappy’s Deli has a bonus for customers – kids eat free! (Chad Allen)
