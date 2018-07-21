Recipe: Creamy Coconut Pie

I’m super excited to share another cool, tasty treat that’s perfect for these hot summer days (or any day for that matter). This Creamy Coconut Pie has a decadent creamy, dreamy coconut filling and is topped with crunchy toasted coconut. If you love coconut, you’re going to flip over this one. It has all the great flavor of a traditional cream cheese pie, but with tons of coconutiness. Is that a word? It is now.

The toasted coconut topping is what really makes this one stand out. And though you do have to turn the oven on to toast the coconut, the the rest is all no-bake. And you can toast that coconut a couple days in advance.

Creamy Coconut Pie

Prep time: 15 minutes

Serves 8

Ingredients

1(8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

3tablespoons powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoonalmond extract

1(8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

2 1/2cups shredded sweetened coconut, divided

1(6-ounce) prepared graham cracker crust

Instructions

Preheat the oven to degrees. In a large bowl, use a mixer to cream the cream cheese and powdered sugar together until smooth. Mix in the almond extract. Using a spatula, fold in in the thawed whipped topping. Stir in 1 1/2 cups of the coconut. Spread the filling evenly into the prepared crust; refrigerate. Toast the remaining 1 cup of coconut by spreading the coconut out on a baking sheet lined with parchment or a silicone baking mat. Bake for 5 minutes then stir the coconut. Continue baking in 5 minute intervals, stirring after each one, until you reach your desired color. Once it starts to toast, it toasts very quickly. Allow it to cool completely and then store the toasted coconut in an airtight container until ready to use.

Top the pie with the toasted coconut when ready to serve.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out The Southern Bite Cookbook.