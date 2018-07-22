Baldwin County median condo sales price up 23 percent from a year ago

Sales: According to the Baldwin County Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service, Baldwin County condo sales, which include condos along the Gulf Coast, totaled 139 units during June, down 23.2 percent from 181 sales in the same month a year earlier. June sales were down 9.2 percent compared to 153 sales in May. Results were 8.7 percent below the five-year June average of 152 sales. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

For all of Baldwin County’s condo sales data, click here.

Inventory: Baldwin County condo inventory totaled 702 units, an increase of 1.2 percent from June 2017’s 694 units, but a decrease of 7 percent from May 2018’s 755 units. Baldwin County condos also experienced an increase in months of supply in June. June months of supply totaled 5.1 months, an increase of 31.7 percent from June 2017’s 3.8 months of supply. Similarly, June’s months of supply increased slightly from May’s 4.9 months of supply.

Pricing: The Baldwin County condo median sales price in June was $337,000, an increase of 23.4 percent from one year ago and an increase of 8.7 percent from the prior month. This direction is consistent with historical data (2013-17) indicating that the June median sales price on average increases from May by 2.5 percent. The differing sample size (number of residential sales of comparative months) can contribute to statistical volatility, including pricing. ACRE recommends consulting with a local real estate professional to discuss pricing, as it will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood. The average number of days on the market (DOM) for condos sold during June was 92 days, a decrease of 39.1 percent from 151 days in June 2017 and a decrease of 13.2 percent from 106 days in May.

Forecast: June sales were 13 units, or 8.6 percent, below the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 152 sales for the month, while actual sales were 139 units. ACRE forecast a total of 799 residential sales for Baldwin County condos year-to-date, while there were 819 actual sales through June.

ACRE’s statewide perspective: Alabama and the United States are getting ready for the summer months of real estate. Coming into summer, the spring home-buying season had been significantly affected by very low inventory levels. May residential listings decreased more than 7 percent in the state and decreased 6.1 percent nationwide from one year ago. Residential sales in Alabama, however, increased 8 percent from one year ago, which is impressive considering the 7.3 percent drop in inventory. Home price appreciation heated up with the temperatures as the statewide median sales price increased 10.7 percent from one year ago, while also increasing 7 percent during the first quarter of the year. Home sales prices are expected to continue their upward climb throughout the summer as inventory levels are likely to repeat the declines that were seen during the spring.

NAR’s national perspective: Lawrence Yun, National Association of Realtors chief economist, says a solid economy and job market should be generating a much stronger sales pace than what has been seen so far this year. “Closings were down in a majority of the country last month and declined on an annual basis in each major region,” he said. “Incredibly low supply continues to be the primary impediment to more sales, but there’s no question the combination of higher prices and mortgage rates are pinching the budgets of prospective buyers, and ultimately keeping some from reaching the market.”

Click here to view the entire monthly report.

The Baldwin County Condo Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Baldwin County Association of Realtors to better serve both local and worldwide consumers interested in the beaches along Alabama’s Gulf Coast.