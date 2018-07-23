James Spann: Showers most numerous over east Alabama

RADAR CHECK: We have your classic case of random, scattered showers across Alabama this afternoon. They are most active over the eastern half of the state, where moisture is a little deeper.

Temperatures are pretty comfortable for a late July day; most communities are only in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. The showers across the state will fade away once the sun goes down.

The weather won’t change much Tuesday. We are forecasting a partly sunny day with afternoon showers possible, most numerous over the eastern side of the state. The high Tuesday will be in the mid 80s once again, not bad at all for midsummer.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: These three days will be relatively dry with only isolated afternoon showers; the chance of any one spot getting wet is in the 10 to 20 percent range. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and the high will be close to 90 Wednesday, followed by low 90s Thursday and Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change Saturday; expect a good supply of sunshine with only isolated afternoon showers and a high in the low 90s. Moisture levels increase Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming more numerous; the high Sunday will be in the 87- to 90-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks a bit unsettled for now with scattered to numerous showers and storms possible as another upper trough sets up west of Alabama. Temperatures are expected to be below average, with highs in the 80s. And the new outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 31-Aug. 6 suggests temperatures here will stay below average.

TROPICS: All remains quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected across the Atlantic basin through the weekend.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40. We will produce this week’s show tonight at 8:30. You can watch it live here.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.