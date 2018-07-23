Watch Birmingham’s Vulcan in a new light (or lights) with this video

New lighting for Vulcan Park and Museum made its debut during Fourth of July fireworks, and the light show has continued after Independence Day.

A “visual chime” light show takes place for 90 seconds every hour on the hour. On Fridays and Saturdays, a song is synced to the lights at 9 p.m.

The multicolored LED lights are part of significant upgrades at Vulcan to celebrate the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham’s 100th anniversary. The club’s $5.8 million gift to the city included the new Kiwanis Centennial Park and fountain, additional landscaping and an extended trail.

It’s the work of lighting designer Marc Brickman, whose projects include the 2012 re-lighting of the Empire State Building in New York City.

Drone video shows Birmingham’s Vulcan in a new light from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.