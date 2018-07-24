James Spann: Scattered showers for Alabama today; drier tomorrow

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for Tuesday and beyond from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ANOTHER PLEASANT MIDSUMMER DAY: We project a high in the mid 80s again today (yesterday’s official high in Birmingham was 86) as a deep upper trough covers the eastern third of the U.S.; the average high for Birmingham on July 24 is 91. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, and once again scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and early tonight. Showers will be more numerous over the eastern half of the state, mainly between 2 and 10 p.m.

REST OF THE WEEK: Drier air will creep into Alabama, and showers should be pretty hard to find over the northern half of the state tomorrow through Friday. Look for partly to mostly sunny days, fair nights and only isolated showers. The high tomorrow will be close to 90, with low 90s likely Thursday and Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change Saturday; expect a good supply of sunshine with only isolated afternoon showers. Scattered showers and storms should be little more numerous Sunday as moisture levels begin to rise, but still a decent part of the day should be dry. We project highs in the 88- to 92-degree range over the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture continues to deepen, and an upper trough sets up west of the state, so at this point the week looks pretty unsettled, with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms each day. The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and highs will be in the 80s, below average for late July and early August. The Climate Prediction Center continues to forecast below-average temperatures for Alabama in the July 31-Aug. 6 time frame.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin; tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

