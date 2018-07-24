James Spann: Drier days ahead for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: We have a number of scattered showers and thunderstorms in progress across Alabama this afternoon. Most of them are east of a line from Huntsville to Tuscaloosa to Livingston, and they are moving slowly to the southwest. We’re seeing a few heavy downpours, but not much lightning and nothing severe. Showers and storms will end after the sun sets.

Temperatures remain pretty pleasant for late July; most communities are in the 80s this afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK: Drier air means few, if any, showers Wednesday through Friday. The chance of any one spot getting wet over the northern half of the state is only around 10 percent; we are forecasting partly to mostly sunny days and fair nights. The high Wednesday will be close to 90, followed by low 90s Thursday and Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change. Expect a good supply of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with only isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Much of the weekend will be dry. The high both days will be in the 89- to 92-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture levels begin to rise, and with an upper trough developing to the west, the first half of the week looks fairly unsettled, with scattered to numerous showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. The latest global model runs are trending a little drier by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be mostly in the 80s. And the latest Climate Prediction Center temperature outlook issued this afternoon suggests temperatures around here will be below average Aug. 1-7.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains very quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected for the rest of the week and the weekend.

