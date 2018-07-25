On this day in Alabama history: Author Robert Faucett Gibbons died

July 25, 1995

Author Robert Faucett Gibbons is an Alabama native born in Tuscaloosa and renowned for penning novels and short stories with universal appeal. Most of his stories take place in the Deep South. He first garnered attention in 1942 with his short stories “A Loaf of Bread” and “Time’s End.” Both were accepted by the Atlantic Monthly and The New Republic on the same day. That same year, publishing house Alfred A. Knopf gave Gibbons a fellowship for his first novel, “Bright is the Morning,” which was published in 1943. Critics across the United States gave it high praise and compared it favorably with Thomas Wolfe’s “Look Homeward, Angel.” Gibbons died on July 25, 1995.

