James Spann: Lots of sun for Alabama, with only isolated showers

TRENDING DRIER: Showers will be rather scarce across Alabama today and tomorrow as drier air works into the state; with increasing amounts of sunshine, afternoons will trend hotter. The high today will be close to 90, followed by low 90s tomorrow. The chance of a shower is not zero, but for any one spot only in the 10 to 15 percent range.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Not much change Friday, despite a surface front that will approach from the north. With only limited moisture and dynamic support, it looks like we won’t see much more than widely scattered showers Friday evening ahead of the front. The day will be partly to mostly sunny with a high in the low 90s. Saturday looks generally dry with a good supply of sunshine and a high near 90; the chance of a shower for any specific community is only 5 to 10 percent.

Models have been flip-flopping a bit on Sunday; they now suggest moisture levels will be higher, with a general increase in the number of scattered showers and storms. We will trend the forecast in that direction. The high Sunday will be in the 87- to 90-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week looks relatively unsettled, with cloudy periods and scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday; highs will be in the 80s. Scattered storms could thin out a bit Thursday and Friday, but they will still be around.

And the Climate Prediction Center still suggests Alabama will see below-average temperatures Aug. 1-7, which is great news since that is the usual peak of the summer heat around here.

TROPICS: Tropical storm formation is not expected across the Atlantic basin through the weekend. All is quiet.

