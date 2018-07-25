James Spann: Showers hard to find in Alabama

DRY FOR MOST: As expected, this day has been mostly dry across Alabama. At mid-afternoon we are seeing just a few small, isolated showers in a broad area from Montgomery to Lafayette; they are dropping south and will dissipate after dark. Temperatures are pretty close to 90 degrees.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The air stays pretty dry Thursday; the sky should be mostly sunny with a high in the low 90s. The chance of any one spot seeing an afternoon shower is only in the 5 to 10 percent range, really not worth mentioning in the forecast. Friday should feature a partly to mostly sunny sky with a high in the low 90s; a few showers or storms could form late in the day over far north Alabama ahead of a surface boundary, but with limited moisture and dynamic support there probably won’t be much in the way of rain.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday looks like a really nice day for late July — mostly sunny with slightly lower humidity. The high will be in the 87- to 90-degree range. Sunday morning looks pretty pleasant, with lows well down in the 60s; some of the cooler spots across northeast Alabama could actually reach the upper 50s. During the day Sunday the sky will be partly sunny, and a few scattered showers or storms could form by afternoon as moisture levels begin to rise. The high Sunday will be close to 90.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture levels will continue to climb, and we project scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday. The sky will be occasionally cloudy, with highs in the 80s. Showers and storms should thin out a bit Thursday and Friday.

TROPICS: No tropical worries; tropical storm formation is not expected across the Atlantic basin through the weekend. Typically the peak of the season comes in August and September.

