From Art on the Rocks to Counting Crows, Can’t Miss Alabama has something for everyone to experience

Art on the Rocks

This year will mark the 14th summer season of Art on the Rocks presented by Dale’s Seasoning. The event will be Friday, July 27, at the Birmingham Museum of Art starting at 7 p.m. It will feature artist collaborations, interactive performances, food, cocktails and more. Seratones will be the musical guest, serving up a combination of Southern musicality and garage rock ferocity. For more information, visit https://artsbma.org/major-event/art-on-the-rocks/.

Alabama Music Awards

Alabama has a deep, rich musical heritage that’s given the world talented vocalists, instrumentalists and composers. To honor their contributions, the Alabama Music Awards is the first show hosted by the state that caters to its diverse musical influences. Honorees will be awarded Sunday, July 9. General admission tickets are $25, and the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex Theatre will host the event. For more information, call 205-503-6840 or 205-202-0898, or go online: http://www.alabamamusicawardsshow.com/.

Monster Truck Nationals

The monsters are coming! Montgomery will host Monster Truck Nationals this weekend, which has been billed as America’s biggest Monster Truck Show. In addition to monster trucks, the high-energy event will feature drift cars and kids power wheel races. All of the action takes place at the Montgomery Motor Speedway Saturday, July 28. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the adventure begins at 7 p.m.

Here’s how to get tickets:

Advance general admission tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children and are available at the Montgomery Motor Speedway Box Office at 480 Booth Road in Montgomery or online: www.montgomerymonstertruckshow.eventbrite.com.

General admission tickets at the gate are $18 for adults and $15 for children (cash is recommended).

VIP reserved seating is $25 for both adults and children.

Call (334) 262-6101 for more information.

Dave Matthews Band

Beachgoers can enjoy the sounds of the Dave Matthews Band Sunday, July 29, at The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach. Tickets can be purchased at The Wharf box office or by calling 800-745-3000 or online at Ticketmaster or Dave Matthews Band Warehouse. For questions or more information, email [email protected]

Counting Crows

Rock group Counting Crows will perform Saturday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. The Grammy and Golden Globe Award winning group is from Berkeley, California, and gained popularity with the release of its debut album and hit single, “Mr. Jones.” Tickets are still available here: https://www.ticketmonster.com/buy-tickets/1382248?aid=16280&sid=oakmountainamphitheatre.

Summer Shindig

If you’re looking for an outdoor family fun outing this weekend, head to Harpersville for the Summer Shindig ’18. The Old Baker Farm will host the Bicentennial celebration in collaboration with the Alabama Bicentennial Commission Saturday, July 28, from 3 to 9 p.m. The festivities will include music, arts, crafts, vendors, fireworks and food trucks. The cost is $10 per person, but children younger than 2 get in free. Admission covers the cost of entrance only. For more information, call 205-672-7209 or go online: http://oldbakerfarm.com/index.php.