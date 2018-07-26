James Spann: Alabama mostly stays dry through Saturday

James Spann has the Thursday forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

DRY SUMMER DAYS: There is actually a touch of fall in the air over north Alabama early this morning; with dry air and a clear sky, temperatures have fallen into the low 60s in spots. Fort Payne is at 61 degrees, and Cullman reports 62. We expect a sunny sky today with a high in the low 90s; any showers should be confined to the southern half of the state, and even there they will be few and far between.

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: A surface front will approach Alabama late tomorrow and tomorrow night, but moisture is very limited, and there is little dynamic support. So, for now it looks like tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny with only isolated showers late in the afternoon into the evening, and mainly over the northern quarter of the state. The high tomorrow will be at or just over 90.

Saturday looks like a very nice day, with ample sunshine, lower humidity levels and a high around 90. Moisture levels begin to rise Sunday, and we will mention the chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in scattered spots. Sunday’s high will also be near 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: A moist, unstable air mass will be parked over Alabama, and with an upper trough to the west we expect scattered to numerous showers and storms daily for much of the week. The sky will be occasionally cloudy and temperatures will be below average, with highs in the 80s.

AIR QUALITY ALERT: An air quality alert has been issued for Jefferson and Shelby counties today because of the potential for ground-level ozone. This affects mainly those with respiratory problems. ADEM recommends these steps on air quality alert days:

Conserve electricity.

Set air conditioners at a higher temperature.

Limit driving.

Avoid using gasoline-powered lawn equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 p.m.

Limit engine idling.

TROPICS: Tropical storm formation is not expected across the Atlantic basin through the weekend.

