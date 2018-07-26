James Spann: Alabama generally dry through Sunday, wetter next week

ANOTHER QUIET AFTERNOON: About the only shower activity across Alabama this afternoon is over the far southern part of the state; the northern counties are rain-free with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures are mostly in the low 90s, right at seasonal levels for late July in Alabama. The sky will stay clear tonight.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A weak surface front will push into Alabama Friday night; it could bring a few showers over the northern counties during the afternoon, but moisture is very limited, and with little dynamic support any showers should be widely spaced. Otherwise, Friday will be partly sunny with a high around 90.

Saturday looks dry for most of the state with slightly lower humidity levels; the sky will be mostly sunny with the high holding close to 90. And, the models continue to suggest Sunday will be pretty quiet as well, although we will mention widely scattered afternoon showers. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high again near 90.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture levels rise, and we will bring in the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday, becoming more numerous Tuesday and Wednesday. Some risk of showers will continue through the rest of the week as well, and temperatures will be below average, with highs mostly in the 80s.

TROPICS: All remains quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

