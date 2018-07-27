On this day in Alabama history: NBA forward DeMarre Carroll was born

DeMarre Carroll of the Brooklyn Nets works against Montrezl Harrell of the LA Clippers in the second quarter during their game at Barclays Center on Feb. 12, 2018 in Brooklyn. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

July 27, 1986

Birmingham native and NBA forward DeMarre Carroll was born on July 27, 1986. At John Carroll Catholic High School, Carroll led his team to a 67-3 season and won the AHSAA Class 6A state championship two years in a row, along with being named tournament MVP. During his senior year at the University of Missouri, Carroll helped the Tigers clench a quarterfinal spot at NCAA tournament. The Memphis Grizzlies selected him 27th overall in the NBA draft, and he now plays for the Brooklyn Nets.

Read more at Bhamwiki.

Atlanta Hawks versus the Washington Wizards, May 9, 2015. (Keith Allison, Wikipedia)
DeMarre Carroll of the Brooklyn Nets poses for a portrait during Media Day at HSS Training Center on Sept. 25, 2017. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

